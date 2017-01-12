Chicago's unarmed airport police told to stay away from trouble in baggage claim

Story highlights Unarmed aviation police told they won't be dispatched to problems in unsecured areas

About 300 unarmed aviation police officers patrol Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports

(CNN) Chicago's aviation police officers, who aren't permitted to carry guns, have been told they won't be dispatched for any disturbance calls in baggage claim and other public areas in the wake of last week's deadly Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

CNN has obtained an email dated January 6 that was sent hours after the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, saying the policy is "effective immediately" for the aviation police.

The email from Lt. Anthony Bates, which has the subject line "Landside Disturbances," says "APD will NOT be dispatched to any disturbances on the 'landside' (unsecured side) of ORD," a reference to O'Hare International Airport.

It says the officers "WILL continue to be assigned disturbance calls, along with CPD (Chicago Police Department) to all 'airside' (secure side) areas of the airport."

The secure side is after Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.