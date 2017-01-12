New Chargers logo: Electric, or shockingly bad?

Story highlights San Diego Chargers announce move to LA and new logo

(CNN) The San Diego Chargers are moving up the coast to Los Angeles next season, but it looks like the lightning bolt that's been on players' helmets since 1960 isn't going with them.

Team Chairman Dean Spanos announced the move on Thursday and unveiled the team's new logo: the letters "LA" in white on a dark blue background.

Sportswriter Chris Brown tweeted that the new look reminded him of team's original logo before they joined the NFL.

It's happening fast in SoCal. New logo & everything for Chargers. Kind of like the old AFL logo when they 1st started in LA. pic.twitter.com/feU2bncZv0 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 12, 2017

Some fans thought it was an homage to (or blatant ripoff of) the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

Chargers "Can I copy your homework?"

Dodgers "Sure but don't make it too obvious" pic.twitter.com/1inTk85y2z — Micah Trauger (@MicahTrauger) January 12, 2017

The reaction got worse from there, with homemade designs that spelled "Lazy," "Lame" and "Lol" circulating on social media.

