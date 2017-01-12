FedEx driver handles jackknifed big rig like a boss

(CNN) Hitting a patch of ice and skidding off the road can cause any of us to have a slight panic attack.

Now imagine being behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler pulling not one, but two trailers, and jackknifing at a steep incline.

Would you be able to keep your cool?

A driver of a FedEx truck in California handled the situation like a boss and it was caught on camera.

The truck jackknifed at the high point of the snowy mountain pass on Interstate 80 near Floriston, close to the Nevada border, on Thursday morning.

