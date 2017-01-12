Baltimore house fire: 6 children presumed dead

Story highlights A mother and 3 other kids were hospitalized

The woman works for a US congressman

(CNN) A fire early Thursday morning ravaged a Baltimore home and a family, injuring a mother and three children and leaving six other children missing and presumed dead, fire officials say.

The missing are between 9 months and 11 years of age.

One body had been recovered early Thursday afternoon, but it was burned so badly police could not identify the gender or age.

The blaze was so intense it melted a nearby car.

"This really hurts deeply," Mayor Catherine Pugh said. "A tragedy like this touches everyone in our city. It's hard to say anything other than to pray and to ask Baltimore to pray for the family."

12 hours later and smoke still coming from home where 6 kids are presumed dead in NE Balt. #wbal pic.twitter.com/QaLFluvIrA — Jennifer Franciotti (@wbaljfro) January 12, 2017

