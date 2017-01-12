Baltimore house fire: 6 children presumed dead

(CNN) Six children are missing and presumed dead after a fire consumed a home in Baltimore early Thursday, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at a large house fire about 12:30 a.m. in northeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark.

The third floor of the home collapsed onto the second floor, hindering attempts by firefighters to get into the house for search and rescue, according to Clark.

A woman and three other children were able to escape and were taken to a hospital. The woman and two of the children, 4- and 5-year-old boys, are in critical condition. A third child is in serious condition, Clark said.

The office of U.S. Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D, Maryland) identified the woman as a staffer who has worked for Cummings for nearly 11 years as a special assistant in the congressman's Catonsville office.

Read More