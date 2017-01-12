Story highlights Suspect had shot the trooper and tackled him to the pavement

Motorist tells state police he warned attacker to stop, then shot him

(CNN) An Arizona trooper who had been shot and was being beaten by a man with a pistol was saved Thursday by a motorist who killed his attacker, authorities said.

The man who came upon the scene warned the suspect to stop striking the officer, but the assailant continued, said Capt. Damon Cecil, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The good Samaritan got a gun from his car and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The trooper, a 27-year veteran, was shot in the chest and shoulder. He is in serious and stable condition, Cecil said.

Thanks for the thoughts and prayers this morning for our Trooper that was shot. Looks like he will be okay after some recovery @Arizona_DPS — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 12, 2017

Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Public Safety Department, said he would like to thank the man who stepped in. "I don't know that my trooper would be alive today without his assistance," he said, according to CNN affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

