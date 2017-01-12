Story highlights Djokovic hosts charity event in Melbourne

Tennis ace gets a VIP sports lesson

(CNN) Novak Djokovic put down his tennis racket for one night only for a VIP sports lesson ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Fans who attended "A Night with Novak" -- Djokovic's charity event -- Wednesday watched on as the Serb was put through his paces by some of Australia's biggest stars.

Cricketer Shane Warne, considered by many to be the best bowler of all time, taught him the art of leg spin, before Djokovic showed off his keepy-uppy skills in front of football legend Archie Thompson.

Click through the gallery above to see how the tennis World No.2 fared.