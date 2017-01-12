CNN 10 - January 13, 2017

Though a series of winter storms has eased California's historic drought, it's also burdened many residents with another type of natural disaster. Though a proposed tunnel could ease traffic under one of Britain's most famous landmarks, it's bringing another controversy to the surface. Those stories, plus a look back at historic U.S. inauguration speeches, constitute Friday's edition of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. How fast does a storm's wind speed have to be for it to meet the U.S. National Weather Service's definition of a blizzard?

2. What U.S. retail company recently announced the closures of 100 of its 650 stores, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 retail jobs?

3. What is the length of a single term for a U.S. Senator?

4. Who is the leader of North Korea, a rival of the U.S. that blames America for North Korea's controversial nuclear program?

5. Nicolas Maduro is the leader of what country, which is struggling with a major economic crisis that includes incredibly high inflation?

6. What's the name of the whitening process that occurs when changes in water temperature, pollution, or extremely low tides cause coral to lose its algae?

7. Name the Internet company that has fallen to a fraction of its former value following increased competition, corporate losses, and a historic hack of its accounts?

8. As discussed in Thursday's show, what international organization was founded in 1949 as a sort of guard against the Soviet Union?

9. What U.S. leader delivered the nation's first presidential farewell address, warning about the influence of political parties?

10. To address traffic problems near Stonehenge, Britain's government recently approved a controversial plan to widen a highway and build what kind of structure beneath the monument?

