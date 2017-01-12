Story highlights McVay was the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator

His NFL coaching career started as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008

(CNN) The Los Angeles Rams have named their next head football coach, but this isn't just any hire.

At 30 years old, Sean McVay becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history . He replaces Jeff Fisher, who was fired last month. The Rams finished the season 4-12.

"This is a great day as we welcome Sean McVay as our new head coach," Rams owner Stanley Kroenke said in a press release. "The accomplishments and success that he has had in less than a decade in our league are impressive. We are confident in his vision to make this team a consistent winner and we will all continue to work together to achieve our ultimate goal -- bringing a Rams Super Bowl championship home to Los Angeles."

The Rams will hold an introductory news conference for McVay on Friday at noon (3 p.m. ET).

Boom! Welcome to Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/BpoppYtSvV — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

Previously, the youngest head coach was Lane Kiffin, who was 31 when he was hired by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.

