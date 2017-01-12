Breaking News

Kawaii! Japan's love for plush toy racehorses

By Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Thu January 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

japanese plush toy horses japan cup deep impact winning post orig_00000922
japanese plush toy horses japan cup deep impact winning post orig_00000922

    JUST WATCHED

    Kawaii! Plush toy horses at the Japan Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(10 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Toy horses popular with Japanese racing fans
  • 1,350 fluffy replicas sold at the Japan Cup

(CNN)Japan loves horse racing.

Almost 10 million people attended more than 17,800 national and local races in 2015 alone.
    But there is one thing that Japanese fans love almost as much as the horses themselves: Plush toy horses.
    Japan&#39;s $22 billion love of horse racing
    Japan's $22 billion love of horse racing

      JUST WATCHED

      Japan's $22 billion love of horse racing

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Japan's $22 billion love of horse racing 01:36
    The fluffy replicas prove extremely popular, especially at the country's prestigious Japan Cup race meeting.
    "At the Tokyo Racecourse on the Japan Cup day, they sold about 1,350 figures and the total turnover came up to 1.6 million ($13,680) Japanese yen," a spokesperson for the Japan Racing Association said of November's race.
    Read More
    It comes as no surprise, then, that the bestselling toy is a replica of 2006 Japan Cup winner Deep Impact, also renowned for completing the Japanese Triple Crown the previous year.
    READ: Is this the toughest gig in sport?
    READ: Japan's $22.5 billion passion for horse racing
    READ: The horse who doesn't like men
    READ: The 'Hollywood' retirement home for horses
    Visit cnn.com/winningpost for more news and videos
    In total, 17 different toy horses are sold across JRA-sanctioned events, each representing a distinct horse.
    They certainly are "kawaii" -- or "cute" -- as the Japanese would say.