Breaking News

US ending 'wet foot, dry foot' policy for Cubans

By Elise Labott, Kevin Liptak and Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Updated 3:45 AM ET, Fri January 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&#39;Wet foot, dry foot&#39; policy: One thing to know
'Wet foot, dry foot' policy: One thing to know

    JUST WATCHED

    'Wet foot, dry foot' policy: One thing to know

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Wet foot, dry foot' policy: One thing to know 00:59

Story highlights

  • Havana has argued the policy encourages Cubans to make the dangerous trip to the US
  • The decision was likely Obama's last move in his historic dealings with Cuba

Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama is ending the longstanding "wet foot, dry foot" policy that allows Cubans who arrive in the United States without a visa to become permanent residents, the administration announced Thursday.

The move, which wasn't previously outlined and is likely one of the final foreign policy decisions of Obama's term, terminates a decades-long policy that many argued amounted to preferential treatment for a single group of migrants.
    "By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries," Obama wrote in a statement Thursday.
    "The United States, a land of immigrants, has been enriched by the contributions of Cuban-Americans for more than a century," he continued. "Since I took office, we have put the Cuban-American community at the center of our policies. With this change we will continue to welcome Cubans as we welcome immigrants from other nations, consistent with our laws."
    The policy, in place for more than two decades, had applied solely to Cubans. Following a mass exodus of Cubans to the United States, former President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s changed the "open door" policy on Cuban refugees -- first established by President Lyndon B. Johnson -- to the "wet, foot, dry foot" policy that repatriated Cubans intercepted at sea but allowed those who reach land to stay.
    The future of US-Cuba relations uncertain
    The future of US-Cuba relations uncertain

      JUST WATCHED

      The future of US-Cuba relations uncertain

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The future of US-Cuba relations uncertain 01:53
    Read More
    The US said Cuba had agreed as part of the announcement to accept migrants who were turned away from the United States back into the country.
    Havana has long argued the policy encourages Cubans to make the dangerous crossing from Cuba to Florida. Immigrants from other nations have argued the policy amounts to preferential treatment for one group.
    The decision was likely Obama's last move in his historic dealings with Cuba. In 2014, he reopened ties to the island nation after a half-century of frozen diplomatic ties.
    U.S. President Barack Obama attends a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, with his family and Cuban President Raul Castro, right, on Tuesday, March 22. The Cuban national team was playing an exhibition against Major League Baseball&#39;s Tampa Bay Rays. Obama is the first U.S. President to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    U.S. President Barack Obama attends a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, with his family and Cuban President Raul Castro, right, on Tuesday, March 22. The Cuban national team was playing an exhibition against Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. Obama is the first U.S. President to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    Tourists in a Havana antique shop watch Obama give a speech on March 22.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Tourists in a Havana antique shop watch Obama give a speech on March 22.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    Obama waves to the crowd before delivering his speech at the Grand Theater in Havana on March 22. In his speech, Obama urged Cubans to look to the future with hope, casting his historic visit as a moment to &quot;bury the last remnants of the Cold War in the Americas.&quot;
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama waves to the crowd before delivering his speech at the Grand Theater in Havana on March 22. In his speech, Obama urged Cubans to look to the future with hope, casting his historic visit as a moment to "bury the last remnants of the Cold War in the Americas."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    First lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia stand with children of U.S. Embassy workers after dedicating a bench and two magnolia trees at a small park in Havana on March 22.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    First lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia stand with children of U.S. Embassy workers after dedicating a bench and two magnolia trees at a small park in Havana on March 22.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    The Obamas pose with Castro before a state dinner in Havana on Monday, March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    The Obamas pose with Castro before a state dinner in Havana on Monday, March 21.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, speaks with Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel ahead of the state dinner on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, speaks with Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel ahead of the state dinner on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    Castro tries to lift up Obama&#39;s arm at the end of a joint news conference on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    Obama meets with Castro in Havana on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama meets with Castro in Havana on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    Michelle Obama speaks with Cuban girls during a Let Girls Learn roundtable in Havana on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Michelle Obama speaks with Cuban girls during a Let Girls Learn roundtable in Havana on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    Obama lays a wreath at the Jose Marti monument in Havana&#39;s Revolution Square on March 21. &quot;It is a great honor to pay tribute to Jose Marti, who gave his life for independence of his homeland,&quot; Obama wrote after he laid the wreath. &quot;His passion for liberty, freedom, and self-determination lives on in the Cuban people today.&quot;
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama lays a wreath at the Jose Marti monument in Havana's Revolution Square on March 21. "It is a great honor to pay tribute to Jose Marti, who gave his life for independence of his homeland," Obama wrote after he laid the wreath. "His passion for liberty, freedom, and self-determination lives on in the Cuban people today."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    Backdropped by a monument depicting revolutionary hero Che Guevara, Obama listens to the U.S. national anthem during the wreath-laying ceremony on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Backdropped by a monument depicting revolutionary hero Che Guevara, Obama listens to the U.S. national anthem during the wreath-laying ceremony on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    Obama and Castro review troops before bilateral meetings on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama and Castro review troops before bilateral meetings on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    Obama walks up the stairs of the Palace of the Revolution on March 21.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama walks up the stairs of the Palace of the Revolution on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    Obama and members of the first family take a walking tour of a Havana cathedral on Sunday, March 20.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama and members of the first family take a walking tour of a Havana cathedral on Sunday, March 20.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    The first family stops to look at a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the Museum of the City of Havana on March 20.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    The first family stops to look at a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the Museum of the City of Havana on March 20.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    Obama&#39;s convoy drives along the Malecon sea wall on March 20.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama's convoy drives along the Malecon sea wall on March 20.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    The President and first lady greet families of embassy personnel on March 20.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    The President and first lady greet families of embassy personnel on March 20.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    Obama waves shortly after arriving at Jose Marti International Airport.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama waves shortly after arriving at Jose Marti International Airport.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    Obama and his family exit Air Force One on March 20.
    Photos: President Obama visits Cuba
    Obama and his family exit Air Force One on March 20.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    04 Obama Cuba 032205 Obama Cuba 032201 Obama Cuba 032203 Obama Cuba 032202 obama cuba 032103 obama cuba 032104 obama cuba 032107 Obama Castro 032113 Obama Castro 032111 Obama Cuba 032114 Obama Castro 032102 Obama Castro 032112 Obama Cuba 032109 obama cuba 0320 08 obama cuba 032007 obama cuba06 obama cuba 0320 05 obama cuba 032004 obama cuba 0320
    "During my administration, we worked to improve the lives of the Cuban people -- inside of Cuba -- by providing them with greater access to resources, information and connectivity to the wider world," Obama said. "Sustaining that approach is the best way to ensure that Cubans can enjoy prosperity, pursue reforms and determine their own destiny."
    Critics of the change in relations with Cuba, though, charge that the Cuban government hasn't improved its treatment of dissidents and other anti-Democratic actions, and now lack pressure from the United States to changes its ways.
    Soon after the announcement, former Florida Republican Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart tweeted, "Obama will continue to shower the enemies of freedom with gifts until 1/20/17."
    Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Cuban-American, put out a blistering statement denouncing the move as one that "will only serve to tighten the noose the Castro regime continues to have around the neck of its own people."
    The last flight and first steps: &#39;Historic&#39; surge of Cubans crossing into U.S.
    Surge in Cuban migrants crossing U.S.-Mexico border
    He faulted the Obama administration for not consulting Congress prior to the announcement, adding, "The Obama administration seeks to pursue engagement with the Castro regime at the cost of ignoring the present state of torture and oppression, and its systematic curtailment of freedom."
    But fellow Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont welcomed the move.
    "I think it's a good idea," said Leahy, long a proponent of thawing relations between the US and Cuba. "We were telling the rest of the world they were different, and I don't think that was the right thing to do."
    The Cuban government was informed of the decision to end the controversial policy towards Cuban refugees, according to a senior Cuban government official.
    The US government will now consider residency requests from these Cubans in the same way other migrants are processed when they arrive into the country.
    Officials said Thursday's decision does not effect Cubans already inside the United States, only future migrants who have not yet arrived.
    The Department of Homeland Security has also eliminated a policy for Cuban medical professionals known as the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program, according to an agency statement.
    DHS is also eliminating an exemption that previously prevented the use of expedited removal proceedings for Cuban nationals apprehended at ports of entry or near the border.
    The existing Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program is not affected by this announcement and remains in effect.
    Explaining the timing of the announcement Tuesday, Obama administration officials said it took time to negotiate elements of the shift with the Cuban government. They said the unexpected nature of the move stemmed from a desire to prevent a surge of migrants hoping to get to the United States before the change.
    "We did not want to speculate publicly about the likelihood of this change for fear of inviting even greater migration flows," deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.
    The number of Cuban migrants entering the US had doubled from 2014 to 2015, when relations were reestablished.
    Following the thawing of relations between the Cold War enemies, Cubans, afraid the policy would soon end, began leaving the island in greater numbers.
    Many who leave use makeshift rafts to cross the Straits of Florida into the United States.

    CNN's Tom LoBianco contributed to this report.