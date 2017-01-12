CIA nominee says he would disregard Trump on torture

Story highlights Donald Trump's pick for CIA director says he would not restart the CIA's use of enhanced interrogation techniques

This decry of torture is a pivot from Pompeo, who previously supported the use of torture publicly in Congress

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's pick for CIA director said Thursday he would not restart the CIA's use of enhanced interrogation techniques if he were approved for the position.

Rep. Mike Pompeo, Trump's nominee for CIA director, was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, if he would -- if ordered by President-elect Trump -- restart the CIA's use of enhanced interrogation tactics the that fall outside of army field manual.

"Absolutely not," Pompeo responded. "Moreover, I can't imagine I would be asked that by the President-elect."

Later in the hearing, Pompeo was asked by Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico if he would commit to complying with the law and acknowledge that the CIA is out of the enhanced interrogation business.

"Yes, you have my full commitment," Pompeo said.

Read More