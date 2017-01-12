Schumer opposes Sessions for AG

Story highlights Schumer said the next attorney general must have a proven track record in fighting for the rights of all Americans

Multiple civil rights groups, along with Democratic lawmakers, have expressed concern about Sessions

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that he will vote against Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for attorney general.

"After reviewing his record and giving careful consideration to his answers during the hearing, I am not confident in Senator Sessions' ability to be a defender of the rights of all Americans, or to serve as an independent check on the incoming administration," the New York Democrat said in a statement. "I am also deeply concerned by his views on immigration, which I saw firsthand during the push for comprehensive immigration reform. For those reasons, I will oppose his nomination to serve as the next attorney general."

Schumer said the next attorney general must have a proven track record in fighting for the rights of all Americans.

"The attorney general must wake up every single day ensuring the rights of all Americans: immigrants, minorities, young and old, gay and straight, disabled and not are protected," he said. "Every right -- freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the freedom to vote, or any other enshrined in our Constitution or the law -- must be protected for every American."

Multiple civil rights groups, along with Democratic lawmakers, have expressed concern about Sessions' ability to represent historically disenfranchised groups given his past statements on the Voting Rights Act, the NAACP and allegations of racist language, which he has denied.

Read More