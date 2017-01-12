Kremlin calls for 'more mutual respect' with US

Story highlights Spokesman for Putin: "Indeed, Moscow hopes that our presidents will get along"

Spokesman: Russia disagrees with prospective secretary of state Rex Tillerson's views on Crimea

Moscow (CNN) Moscow has called for more mutual respect with the incoming White House a day after President-elect Donald Trump said he believes Russia was responsible for hacking ahead of the US presidential election.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Trump said he believes Russia's intelligence agencies were responsible for hacking computers belonging to the Democratic Party. Russia has consistently denied any involvement in the US election.

However, in a conference call on Thursday, the Kremlin urged closer ties with the US.

"President Putin with his actions and his statements has clearly and undoubtedly showed his readiness to respect our partners, but this respect can only be mutual, it cannot be unilateral," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

'Readiness to have a dialogue'

