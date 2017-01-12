Sen. Johnson: Republicans 'don't have total agreement' on Obamacare

Story highlights Johnson said Republicans "don't have total agreement" on a plan to replace Obamacare

The Wisconsin Republican said he expects the health law to be reformed "step by step"

Washington (CNN) Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he "will freely admit that Republicans in the House and Senate don't have total agreement" on an Obamacare replacement plan despite a late-night budget move to begin repealing the law.

But the Wisconsin Republican, speaking on CNN's "New Day," expressed confidence that congressional Republicans could coalesce around a plan despite multiple competing proposals. He also suggested that the strategy to replace Obamacare would involve a series of piecemeal reforms as opposed to a complete overhaul.

"I don't think you're going to see one massive plan like Obamacare. You're going to see a step-by-step approach targeting the individual damage of the individual reforms, and we'll put in replacements for each individual one of those problems," Johnson said. "Anyway, that would be my approach. Other people have different ideas."

The Wisconsin senator explained that "the elements are pretty common" across the competing Obamacare replacement proposals.

