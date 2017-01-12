Story highlights Tillerson made the admission to New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez at his confirmation hearing

"That's pretty amazing," Menendez responded

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state pick, Rex Tillerson, admitted Wednesday he has not spoken with the incoming President on policies regarding Russia.

During an exchange with New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, the retired ExxonMobil CEO said that a conversation about Russia between himself and Trump had "not yet occurred" and that the two had only discussed global affairs in general terms.

"That's pretty amazing," Menendez responded.

JUST WATCHED Rex Tillerson grilled on foreign policy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rex Tillerson grilled on foreign policy 03:33

Tillerson's statement came a day after CNN reported classified documents were presented last week to President Barack Obama and Trump that included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

Read More