Paul Ryan's balancing act

(CNN) Paul Ryan could be the key to Donald Trump's success.

The House speaker, who is set to discuss his role in the new Washington Thursday during a CNN town hall moderated by Jake Tapper at 9 p.m. ET, faces a tough balancing act. He's attempting to hold together an unruly set of Republicans that includes Trump loyalists who want to see the President-elect's populist policies swiftly enacted, fiscal hawks who fret about the price tag of those policies and moderates still leery of the President-elect. Meanwhile, Democrats appear set to deny the GOP even limited support on any major initiatives.

Ryan, who waited weeks to even endorse Trump after he clinched the GOP nomination, also now knows his party's electoral fate is largely tied to his ability to help Trump succeed. And he remains committed to his own, much more detailed policy platform, years in the making. Ryan had long sought a Republican president to sign his entitlement reforms and budget cuts into law -- but hadn't counted on this Republican president.

Ryan huddled with members of Trump's senior staff this week to discuss repeal plans and timing. Trump has publicly lobbied for a rapid move to strip out the law, but Republicans have yet to identify exactly how they would replace it -- a roadblock that threatens to slow the process.

