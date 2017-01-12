Ryan: GOP will repeal, replace Obamacare at same time

Story highlights Ryan must hold together an unruly set of Republicans

Repealing the Affordable Care Act is the top item on Ryan's agenda

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday Republicans plan to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law at the same time they approve a GOP replacement plan.

"We want to do this at the same time, and in some cases in the same bill," Ryan said during a town hall in Washington sponsored by CNN and moderated by Jake Tapper. "So we want to advance repealing this law with its replacement at the same time."

Ryan said Republicans are moving "as quickly as they can" to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but said he doesn't yet have a date, and it will take "a little bit of time" to do so.

"We're working on this as fast as possible," he said, adding that the GOP will act "definitely within these first 100 days" of Trump's presidency.

Ryan's comments align the speaker with President-elect Donald Trump, who said at a news conference Wednesday that repealing and replacing Obamacare should happen "essentially simultaneously." Some Republicans on Capitol Hill have urged more caution, however, as the party tries to find consensus on a plan to replace the law that has insured millions of people.