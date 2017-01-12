Story highlights Speaker Paul Ryan emphasized Thursday the need to move quickly, but didn't set a deadline

House Republicans are set to vote Friday on the first step, but some key conservatives aren't yet sold on the plan

Washington (CNN) House Republicans have campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare since 2010, but leaders are still working behind the scenes to lock down votes ahead of a Friday vote on the resolution that starts rolling back the law.

Warning that the Affordable Care Act was in a "death spiral," House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a news conference Thursday that Republicans have a responsibility to repeal and replace Obamacare as quickly as possible. "We've got to intervene to prevent this from getting worse," Ryan said.

Following Donald Trump's comments this week that the party must repeal and replace "simultaneously," Ryan insisted that GOP leaders and the President-elect are "in complete sync."

However, Ryan would not offer a firm timeline on when a final repeal bill would land on Trump's desk. "We're not holding hard deadlines only because we want to get it right."

Ryan is facing concerns about the first step of repeal from members who represent the ideological spectrum of the Republican conference.

