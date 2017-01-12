Obama makes staffers laugh as he says goodbye

Story highlights President Barack Obama only has a few more days on office

He thanks members of his staff a few days after his public farewell speech

(CNN) President Barack Obama was spotted bidding farewell to members of his White House staff Thursday as his administration winds down.

Obama spoke to about 100 staffers gathered on the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building inside the White House complex. Cameras couldn't pick up his comments, but his team laughed and cheered as he addressed them.

After he finished, Obama posed for a photo and stood to shake each of his staff members' hands.

Obama is wrapping up his eight years in office, including saying thanks to his team at the White House, as well as those who voted for him.

"For eight years -- and for some of you, a whole lot more -- I have drawn from your energy, and every day I tried to reflect back what you displayed -- heart, and character, and idealism," Obama said during his farewell address on Tuesday night in Chicago. "I've watched you grow up, get married, have kids, start incredible new journeys of your own."

Read More