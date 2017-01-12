Story highlights "He's somebody who understands the intelligence agencies, is smart and I think will be a good director," Panetta said.

Washington (CNN) Former CIA Director Leon Panetta said Thursday that Rep. Mike Pompeo, whom President-elect Donald Trump has picked to lead the agency, is up to the task and supports his nomination.

"He's somebody who understands the intelligence agencies, is smart and I think will be a good director," Panetta told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront."

Panetta, who later served as President Barack Obama's secretary of defense, has made similarly positive comments about defense secretary nominee James Mattis.