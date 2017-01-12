Merkley says he will oppose Tillerson

Story highlights "I'm going to vote against him, absolutely against him," Merkley said on CNN's "New Day"

Merkley said he was 'disappointed' by Tillerson's answers about Russia

Washington (CNN) Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Thursday that he will vote against Rex Tillerson's confirmation as the next secretary of state.

"I am ready to take a position," Merkley, an Oregon Democrat who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, which heard Tillerson's testimony Wednesday, said in an interview on CNN's "New Day." "I'm going to vote against him, absolutely against him."

"It was a very disappointing performance yesterday," he added of Tillerson's day-long confirmation hearing. Merkley said he was disappointed with Tillerson's answers to questions about Russia and his time as CEO of ExxonMobil.

"Obviously, sanctions are a big concern -- as leader of Exxon, Tillerson proceeded to utilize a subsidiary to bypass American sanctions on Iran. His company lobbied extensively to get rid of the sanctions and certainly not to extend them," Merkley said, referring to charges that during Tillerson's term as CEO, ExxonMobil skirted US sanctions in international business dealings.

