Mattis: 'Mad Dog' was a nickname given by the press

Washington (CNN) Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis addressed his "Mad Dog" nickname at his Senate confirmation hearing for defense secretary on Thursday.

"That nickname was given to me by the press, and some of you may have experienced similar occasions with the press where perhaps they didn't get it quite right," Mattis said during his testimony.

Politicians have stepped up to defend President-elect Donald Trump's choice, despite the potential break in protocol.

"I want to say he has the nickname of 'Mad Dog' -- it's a misnomer. It should be 'Braveheart' because what really characterizes Jim Mattis is his courage," former Defense Secretary William Cohen said at the hearing Thursday morning. "Men and women in all services love this man."