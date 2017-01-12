Breaking News

Giuliani to advise Trump administration on cybersecurity

By Karl de Vries, CNN

January 12, 2017

Washington (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump's transition team announced Thursday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani "will be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend concerning private sector cybersecurity problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector."

    Further details about Giuliani's role were not defined in the statement, which also said Trump will be hosting occasional meetings with corporate executives to solicit advice on how to fight cybercrime.
    "As the use of modern communications and technology has moved forward at unparalleled speed the necessary defenses have lagged behind," the statement said. "The President-elect recognizes that this needs immediate attention and input from private sector leaders to help the government plan to make us more secure."
    Giuliani was considered for secretary of state before Trump announced last month that the former mayor would not serve in his cabinet.