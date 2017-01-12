Story highlights Trump has nominated Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo, a staunch conservative, to be his CIA director

Secretary of Defense-designate James Mattis will appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees have been facing Senate scrutiny for two days now. Congress has more hearings scheduled for Thursday.

Here are the nominees set to testify before Senate committees Thursday:

James Mattis

Trump's pick for secretary of defense, retired Marine Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis, served in the first Gulf War and in Afghanistan. He has led the all-important US Central Command, which is in charge for the US military in the Middle East. He was also Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. Trump picking Mattis was a break with protocol; part of the National Defense Authorization act mandates a seven-year wait period between active duty and becoming secretary of defense, which requires a waiver. Mattis is scheduled to go before the Senate Armed Services Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET.

