Wallace: Trump shouldn't denigrate intelligence community

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's continued war of words with our nation's intelligence community presents a stark and troubling departure from the traditional role of the President of the United States, suggests Fox News's Chris Wallace.

"One of the things I've been talking about [is] how Trump, in his tweets, talks about the intelligence community and puts intelligence in quotes. You can't have that," Wallace told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Wallace, host of the Sunday news program "Fox News Sunday," spoke with Axelrod last week on the day the nation's intelligence chiefs briefed the President-elect on the report that tied Russia to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Wallace expressed his dismay over Trump's public campaign to malign the integrity of the intelligence community.

"You can't have the president denigrating the 17 [intelligence] agencies of patriots who risk their lives in many cases to try to give them the best information to make decisions," Wallace argued.

Tensions between Trump and the intelligence community ratcheted up quickly following last week's meeting after it was learned that the intelligence chiefs presented the President-elect with a two-page synopsis of unverified reports claiming the Russians had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him.

