(CNN) President George W. Bush's twin daughters are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are soon to join them in the ranks of former first kids.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," wrote Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager in an open letter published by Time Magazine

The Bush daughters -- who first became familiar with the White House during the presidency of their grandfather, George H.W. Bush -- recalled returning to the executive mansion in 2008 as young women to show the Obama girls around.

They said they had more advice now that the Obamas are moving into a new chapter of their lives.

"Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn't seek and one with no guidelines," the Bushes wrote. "But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years."

