Ben Carson was a GOP primary rival of the President-elect

(CNN) Ben Carson, the renowned neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate, will sit before a Senate committee Thursday morning to make the case that he should be confirmed to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In contrast with past HUD secretaries, Carson has no government experience or expertise in housing and urban development policy, and Democrats on the Senate Banking committee are expected to question his qualifications to lead the $47 billion agency, which is charged with helping millions of poor Americans secure affordable housing.

Instead of a traditional resume, Carson will highlight his impoverished upbringing in inner city Detroit and the rags-to-riches success story that Carson has detailed in books and public appearances in recent years. Carson's family received government assistance in the form of food stamps when he was a child, though he never lived in public housing. If confirmed, Carson would be the only African-American nominated for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet.

In his opening statement to the Senate Banking committee, Carson will note that he "grew up in inner city Detroit with a single mother who had a third grade education" and will argue that he understands the issues facing the millions of people who rely on HUD programs, according to a copy of the statement released Thursday morning.

"I understand housing insecurity -- we were forced to move from Detroit to Boston to live with relatives because she couldn't afford our house," Carson says in the written statement.

