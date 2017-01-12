Story highlights Rep. Barbara Lee cited Donald Trump's words during the campaign for her boycott

Lee joins Reps. Luis Gutierrez and Jared Huffman in announcing skipping the inauguration

(CNN) Another Democratic member of Congress has announced that they will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. California Rep. Barbara Lee said Thursday she will spend the day "preparing for the resistance."

"Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party. On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance," she said Thursday in a statement.

'On January 20th, I will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House," the Democrat said.

She went on to highlight Trump's words during the presidential campaign that she characterized as disrespectful to women, immigrants, Muslims and Hispanic Americans.

"After the election, many hoped the president-elect would turn toward unifying our country," Lee said. "Instead he has shown us that he will utilize the same tools of division he employed on the campaign trail as our nation's Commander-in-Chief."

