Breaking News

Audience member to Speaker Ryan: Obamacare saved my life

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:16 PM ET, Thu January 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare
Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare

    JUST WATCHED

    Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare 04:47

(CNN)An audience member at CNN's town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Barack Obama saved his life through the Affordable Care Act.

Jeff Jeans of Sedona, Arizona, told Ryan, who is leading the fight in the House to repeal Obamacare, that he had been a small business owner and "lifelong Republican" before being diagnosed with cancer, with just six weeks to live, at age 49.
"I want to thank President Obama from the bottom of my heart because I would be dead if it weren't for him," Jeans told Ryan on Thursday night, receiving applause from the audience.
    He posed a question: "Why would you repeal the Affordable Care Act Without a replacement?"
    Ryan said Republicans do not plan to repeal the law without better legislation.
    Read More
    "Oh, we wouldn't do that," said Ryan. "We want to replace it with something better."
    "I am glad you are standing here," the speaker added.