Trump should trust the spy chiefs. Here's why

Nick Dowling is a former director on the National Security Council staff during the Clinton administration and is president of IDS International, a government services firm with business in research, training, expeditionary services and cybersecurity. David Handley is a former senior British government official and expert on intelligence and national security. He is an appointed member of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. Handley was a colleague of Chris Steele's in service with the British government and has known him for more than 20 years. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors.

(CNN) CNN has not until now named the former intelligence officer who compiled the memos about Russia, President-elect Donald Trump and the US election. But many news organizations in the United States and the UK have named him and provided considerable detail about him and his business. Other former intelligence officials are speaking up in his defense, as the following piece shows. For this reason, CNN is now publishing his name.

Retired British intelligence officer Chris Steele, whose dossier takes to a new level the investigation of whether Russia attempted to influence the US election for the benefit of Donald Trump, learned his spycraft from the best.

As in the American intelligence community, the selection, vetting, training, education and seasoning of the veteran operative in British intelligence is the result of an extraordinary filtering process.

It begins with strict and high educational standards, moves through a series of interviews to a day of high-pressure competitive scenario work and psychometric, literacy, numeracy and analytical testing against several other candidates. There is a final individual assessment and judgment hurdle to pass before a lengthy vetting process, conducted by the intelligence agencies themselves. While no system is flawless, this does produce a stream of very bright, highly motivated people determined to act with integrity to solve modern intelligence problems.

