Turkey lawmakers brawl in parliament

Story highlights Tensions are high in Turkey's parliament over a constitutional reform package

One ruling party lawmaker suffered a broken nose in the brawl, state media reported

Istanbul (CNN) Lawmakers in Turkey brawled during a debate over constitutional amendments that would expand presidential powers, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The fight broke out on Wednesday shortly after opposition lawmaker Özgür Özel told ruling party lawmakers "You are trying to destroy yourselves when the TV is off and nobody sees. We won't let it happen," according to Anadolu.

Lawmakers were debating ending "parliament's authorization to inspect ministers and the Cabinet."

Shortly after Özel comments, fellow members of the main opposition Republican People's Party encircled the speaker's rostrum with arms joined, occupying the area in protest.

The fight broke out soon afterward, according to Anadolu.

