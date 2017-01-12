Story highlights Plan to build 1.7-mile tunnel under ancient stones will cost £2 billion

Critics say undiscovered archeological treasures could be lost during work

London (CNN) It is one of the most famous landmarks in Britain, an important archeological site, and a sacred place for neo-pagans, but even an ancient monument like Stonehenge can't avoid the modern problem of traffic jams.

Visitors to the stone circles in Wiltshire, southern England, frequently have to contend with lengthy queues of cars. Now the UK government has given the green light to £2 billion ($2.4 billion) plans to build a 1.8-mile tunnel under the site and widen the nearby highway.

But despite backing from English Heritage, the scheme has enraged archeologists and academics who argue the tunnel and roadworks could destroy vital heritage.

Thousands gather to watch the sun rise over Stonehenge on the Winter and Summer solstices.

Light pollution at one end of the tunnel will obscure the view of sunset on the winter solstice -- one of the most important dates at Stonehenge -- when thousands gather to celebrate the shortest day of the year.

And experts believe major archaeological treasures hidden beneath the surrounding landscape could be lost forever.

