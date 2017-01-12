Breaking News

Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 5:29 PM ET, Thu January 12, 2017

In 2010 Kathryn Bigelow became the first and only woman to win an Oscar for best director, for her film about an elite army bomb squad, "The Hurt Locker."
The most inspiring women in film
New Zealand director Jane Campion is the only female filmmaker in history to have won the Palme D'Or at Cannes Film Festival. She picked up the prestigious award in 1993 for "The Piano."
New Zealand director Jane Campion is the only female filmmaker in history to have won the Palme D'Or at Cannes Film Festival. She picked up the prestigious award in 1993 for "The Piano."
Award-winning "Fish Tank" director Andrea Arnold with British actor Ewan McGregor at the Cannes film festival 2012, where she was a member of the jury.
Award-winning "Fish Tank" director Andrea Arnold with British actor Ewan McGregor at the Cannes film festival 2012, where she was a member of the jury.
Lena Dunham won two Golden Globes for her comedy series "Girls" in January 2013. She is the writer and executive producer of the show, for which she also plays the lead role.
Lena Dunham won two Golden Globes for her comedy series "Girls" in January 2013. She is the writer and executive producer of the show, for which she also plays the lead role.
Director Lynne Ramsay, center, with actors Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly at the screening of their film "We Need to Talk About Kevin" at Cannes Film Festival 2011. The film picked up various awards including best film at the London Film Festival.
Director Lynne Ramsay, center, with actors Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly at the screening of their film "We Need to Talk About Kevin" at Cannes Film Festival 2011. The film picked up various awards including best film at the London Film Festival.
Director Mimi Leder is known for challenging stereotypes. She has directed high-octane action films, such as "Deep Impact," normally associated with male directors.
Director Mimi Leder is known for challenging stereotypes. She has directed high-octane action films, such as "Deep Impact," normally associated with male directors.
Egyptian-Welsh screenwriter and director Sally El Hosaini received multiple awards last year, including Best Newcomer at the London Film Festival and Best Cinematography at Sundance for her debut feature about Egyptian immigrants coming of age in East London "My Brother the Devil".
Egyptian-Welsh screenwriter and director Sally El Hosaini received multiple awards last year, including Best Newcomer at the London Film Festival and Best Cinematography at Sundance for her debut feature about Egyptian immigrants coming of age in East London "My Brother the Devil".
Zoe Kazan is the writer and lead role of 2012 hit comedy "Ruby Sparks". The film, which mocks the way men write roles for women, won Best Screenplay at the 2012 Independent Spirit Awards.
Zoe Kazan is the writer and lead role of 2012 hit comedy "Ruby Sparks". The film, which mocks the way men write roles for women, won Best Screenplay at the 2012 Independent Spirit Awards.
Award-winning director Sally Potter with actors Steve Buscemi and Patrick Adams at the screening of her film "Rage" at the Berlinale Film Festival 2009. The film also starred Lily Cole, Judi Dench, Jude Law and Eddie Izzard.
Award-winning director Sally Potter with actors Steve Buscemi and Patrick Adams at the screening of her film "Rage" at the Berlinale Film Festival 2009. The film also starred Lily Cole, Judi Dench, Jude Law and Eddie Izzard.
Haifaa Al-Mansour, center, directed Saudi Arabia's first feature film, "WADJDA", which won best film at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2011.
Haifaa Al-Mansour, center, directed Saudi Arabia's first feature film, "WADJDA", which won best film at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2011.
Tina Fey is an American actress, writer and director best known for her work on "Saturday Night Live", "30 Rock" and her film "Mean Girls". She has won seven Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and was the first woman to host the Golden Globes in 2013.
Tina Fey is an American actress, writer and director best known for her work on "Saturday Night Live", "30 Rock" and her film "Mean Girls". She has won seven Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and was the first woman to host the Golden Globes in 2013.
Story highlights

  • New study: The number of films made by women is decreasing
  • Director says female filmmakers need more opportunities

(CNN)This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, and the bachelorette comedy "Rock That Body," starring Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon, helmed by Lucia Aniello.

But don't let those high-profile projects fool you.
    A study released Thursday by San Diego State's Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film finds the number of female directors is declining.
    "The Celluloid Ceiling: Behind-the-Scenes Employment of Women on the Top 100, 250, and 500 Films of 2016" was authored by Martha M. Lauzen. For the past 19 years, it has tracked the top-grossing movies and bills itself as "the longest-running and most comprehensive study of women's behind-the scenes employment in film available."
    According to the study, only 7% of directors among the year's top 250 grossing films were women, down from 9% in 2015.
    All told, women made up 17% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on the year's top films -- a 2% drop from 2015.
    For the top 500 films -- which included more independent movies -- women accounted for 19% of all directors, writers, executive producers, producers, editors and cinematographers -- also a 2% decline from 2015.
    Emma Stone on equal pay in Hollywood: 'We should all be treated fairly and paid fairly'
    The data comes at a time when Hollywood has been pushing for greater diversity.
    Kate Rees Davies is a film maker and member of the Alliance of Women Directors. Last year, she started series of panel discussions about how to broaden opportunities for women in Hollywood.
    "We have a slew of men who have never directed anything being handed $150 to $200 million budgeted movies," Rees Davies said. "The Hollywood system is, 'I am a white male in my 50s or 60s, who has had a phenomenal career, and now, I'm going to mentor a younger me.'"
    Rees Davies said she see glimmers of hope in partnering with people like "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy, who founded the Half Foundation to mentor women, people of color and/or members of the LGBTQ community in the TV industry.
    In December, he received The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural Equity in Entertainment Award.
    In his acceptance speech, he said "I felt I had failed" after a plan to have a woman direct an episode of "The People v. O.J. Simpson" series fell through.
    "I have always had female directors on my shows, but why here didn't I feel I had a roster of women around me, who I could turn this important episode over to," he said. "Why weren't these women on speed-dial? Why did I make the choice that was easier for me, but not for the material or the world in general?"
    Rees Davies said Hollywood insiders like Murphy, and the showrunners of "Queen Sugar" and "Jessica Jones" (who arranged to have entire seasons directed by women) are recognizing the need to bring more women into the fold.
    At the end of the day, Rees Davies said, female directors aren't looking for special treatment. They just simply want equal treatment.
    "I don't tout myself as a woman director," she said. "I am a director and I have every single right to be in the room, along with any other members of a diverse group, with these 30-something-year-old white men who are being considered."