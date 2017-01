Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood

Story highlights New study: The number of films made by women is decreasing

(CNN) This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, and the bachelorette comedy "Rock That Body," starring Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon, helmed by Lucia Aniello.

But don't let those high-profile projects fool you.

A study released Thursday by San Diego State's Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film finds the number of female directors is declining.

According to the study, only 7% of directors among the year's top 250 grossing films were women, down from 9% in 2015.

