'Prison Break' return: 'This wasn't a reboot. This was a rebirth'

Story highlights "Prison Break" cast and creator talk about the show's return

"Prison Break" premieres April 4

(CNN) When the chance to return to the gritty and intense world of "Prison Break" first presented itself to executive producer Paul Scheuring, he admits he wasn't sure he was up for the huge task.

"It had to be a close-ended story that was original and that was emotionally engaging and just badass. And I honestly didn't think it was in me," he told CNN after a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

Inspiration eventually struck. Now, the show that aired four seasons (from 2005-09) on Fox is poised for a much-awaited comeback.

This time, the show will tell story over 9 episodes and take place in the Middle East, where protagonist Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) is stuck in a prison -- and the country. The news of Michael's predicament comes to a surprise to his family and friends, of course, who believed him to be dead.

Scheuring wasn't involved with the show when the decision to kill Michael at the end of the series was made, but he saw the character's resurrection of sorts as a puzzle to solve when it came time to write the new chapter.

Breaking out is just the beginning. #PrisonBreak returns April 4 on FOX. 🔓 pic.twitter.com/IkyuJPIhSb — Prison Break (@PrisonBreak) January 11, 2017

Read More