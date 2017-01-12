Kristin Chenoweth writes about being adopted, 'Lion' film

Story highlights Award-winning actress, singer writes about being adopted

Chenoweth writes she's learned to deal with her own questions about her birth parents

(CNN) For Kristin Chenoweth, the movie "Lion" hit very close to home.

The actress and singer penned an essay for Huffington Post about the film's significance and how it "stands up" to some "misperceptions" about adoption.

"It's hardly a secret that I was adopted as a baby, and quite frankly, there's absolutely no reason it should be," Chenoweth writes. "As I've grown, I've watched the conversation and perceptions about adopted kids and families shift, but nothing has quite captured the truth, both the good and the ugly, of adoption like the film 'Lion.'"

Sunny Pawar stars as a young boy who gets adopted in the new film 'Lion.'

"Lion" is the true story of Saroo Brierley, played at various ages by Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel, who gets lost in India at age 5. He eventually gets adopted by an Australian couple, played by Nicole Kidman and David Wenham. As Brierley grows up, he can't shake his early childhood memories of living in India with his birth family. He embarks on a mission, aided by Google Earth, to find his way home.

