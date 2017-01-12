Kim Kardashian West goes to Dubai for first official appearance since Paris robbery

Story highlights Kim Kardashian West jets off to Dubai to attend makeup class

This is the reality star's first official public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October

(CNN) Kim Kardashian is Dubai bound.

The reality star announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday alongside a picture of Scott Disick.

on our way #dubai🇦🇪 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Kardashian is headed to Dubai to make an appearance at a class taught by her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

This is the first official public appearance that Kardashian West has made since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October.

Read More