Kim Kardashian West goes to Dubai for first official appearance since Paris robbery

(CNN)Kim Kardashian is Dubai bound.
The reality star announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday alongside a picture of Scott Disick.
Kardashian is headed to Dubai to make an appearance at a class taught by her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.
This is the first official public appearance that Kardashian West has made since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October.
The reality star made her return to social media last week. Since then she has posted several pictures of her two children, North West and Saint West, and her husband, Kanye West.
Kardashian West's departure for her international trip came shortly after her Paris chauffeur was released following questioning by Parisian authorities. He is one of the 17 suspects who were arrested earlier this week in connection with the armed robbery, during which millions of dollars worth of jewelery were stolen from Kardashian West.