Celebs turning 50 in 2017

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:32 PM ET, Thu January 12, 2017

2017 is set to be a big year for many reasons. For the following celebrities, it will mark a milestone as they celebrate the big 5-0. Singer R. Kelly turned 50 January 8.
Musician Dave Matthews celebrated his big day on January 9.
Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell also turned 50 on January 9.
British actress Emily Watson breaks the waves of being a quinquagenarian on January 14.
Actress Laura Dern will not only star in &quot;Twin Peaks&quot; this year, but she will also celebrate her 50th birthday on February 10.
Movie star Benicio del Toro might round up some of the &quot;Usual Suspects&quot; for his big day on February 19.
&quot;CSI&quot; star George Eads turns 50 on March 1.
We don&#39;t know if Connie Britton will be in &quot;Nashville&quot; or not on her special day. She turns 50 on March 6.
Remember to raise a cup of java in honor of &quot;Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life&quot; star Lauren Graham on March 16.
Here&#39;s hoping Billy Corgan has a Smashing (Pumpkins) time on March 17.
Actress Tracey Needham, seen here with David James Elliott, celebrates her milestone on March 28.
Don&#39;t forget to sing happy birthday to Liz Phair on April 17.
Actress Maria Bello gets her cake on April 18.
Hopefully Sherri Shepherd will enjoy &quot;The View&quot; from wherever she celebrates on April 22.
&quot;CSI: NY&quot; star Melina Kanakaredes celebrates her birthday on April 23.
Country superstar Tim McGraw marks his milestone the same year as his wife Faith Hill (more on that later). His birthday is May 1.
Newsflash! CNN&#39;s Anderson Cooper turns 50 on June 3.
We don&#39;t anticipate that Paul Giamatti&#39;s day will go &quot;Sideways&quot; on June 6.
Nicole Kidman is a superstar, and she is sure to be treated like one for her 50th on June 20.
Actress Sherry Stringfield turns 50 on June 24.
&quot;Eyewitness&quot; star Gil Bellows celebrates his birthday on June 28.
&quot;Baywatch&quot; beauty Pamela Anderson marks a half-century on July 1.
July 16 is the big day for Will Ferrell.
Vin Diesel goes racing into his birthday on July 18.
&quot;Friends&quot; can fete Matt LeBlanc on July 25.
&quot;The Expendables&quot; star Jason Statham celebrates on July 26.
Carrie-Anne Moss, star of &quot;Jessica Jones&quot; and &quot;The Matrix,&quot; gets her day on August 21.
Ty Burrell brings the funny on &quot;Modern Family&quot; and on August 22.
Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also turns 50 on August 22.
Funny lady Leslie Jones of &quot;Ghostbusters&quot; and &quot;SNL&quot; fame will be 50 on September 7.
Crooner and talk-show host Harry Connick Jr. turns 50 on September 11.
Comedian Louis C.K. hits his milestone on September 12.
&quot;3rd Rock from the Sun&quot; star Kristen Johnston can get her shine on September 20.
Country star Faith Hill marks her big birthday the same year as husband Tim McGraw. She turns 50 on September 21.
&quot;Ray Donovan&quot; star Liev Schreiber and his scruff turn 50 on October 4.
You can wish actor Guy Pearce a happy birthday on October 5.
Keith Urban&#39;s actress wife, Nicole Kidman, actually beats him to this milestone. His birthday is October 26.
Such a &quot;Pretty Woman!&quot; Julia Roberts celebrates her 50th on October 28.
Actress Joely Fisher celebrates her birthday on October 29.
Rocker Gavin Rossdale has his special day on October 30.
Ice ice baby! Rapper and reality star Vanilla Ice is chill about turning 50 on October 31.
&quot;Melrose Place&quot; star Courtney Thorne-Smith has her birthday on November 8.
Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel is 50 on November 13.
Hard to believe Denise from &quot;The Cosby Show&quot; is turning 50. Lisa Bonet celebrates on November 16.
&quot;Spotlight&quot; star Mark Ruffalo has his day on November 22.
Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield is a pre-Thanksgiving baby. Her birthday is November 23.
Director Judd Apatow had a hit with &quot;The 40-Year-Old Virgin.&quot; He turns 50 on December 6.
Academy Award-winning actress Mo&#39;Nique turns 50 on December 11.
Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx may be &quot;Sleepless&quot; on December 13. That&#39;s the day he turns 50.
See photos of celebrities who will celebrating their 50th birthday in 2017.