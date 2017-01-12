Story highlights Donald Glover has signed a new deal with FX Productions, under which he will develop new series for FX Networks, other networks and streaming services, on top of continuing his work on "Atlanta"

"Atlanta" returns in 2018

(CNN) Fresh off a few wins at the Golden Globes, Donald Glover's excellent week just got even better.

The actor/producer has just scored a new deal with FX Productions under which he will develop new series for FX Networks, other networks and streaming services, on top of continuing his work on "Atlanta."

"Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another," said Nick Grad, FX's president of original programming. "'Atlanta' was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We're proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television."

FX made the announcement ahead of a day of show presentations at the Television Critics Association press tour, taking place in Pasadena.

Read More