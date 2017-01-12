Rock, Schumer and Chappelle hit the stage

Story highlights The trio took to the stage Wednesday night

(CNN) So Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle walk into a New York comedy club...

There's no punchline. It actually happened Wednesday night.

The three comedy heavy hitters took the stage together at New York's Comedy Cellar.

Rock posted a photo of the event with the caption "Working out with Dave and Amy. Total blackout tour coming."

Rock was referring to his upcoming comedy tour, which has generated a lot of excitement since the comic hasn't hit the road in years.

