'Black-ish' presents message of unity in first post-election episode

(CNN) The most recent episode of ABC's "black-ish" was not only the post-election episode viewers have been eagerly awaiting, it was also the one viewers may have needed.

The episode, titled "Lemons," took place two months after the presidential election. But as Dre (Anthony Anderson) pointed out, "everyone was acting like it had only been two minutes."

Around the house, Dre's wife, Bo (recent Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross), was healing her wounds by diving heavily into supporting multiple charitable causes. At work, the divisions among the staff had brought productivity to a halt and tensions were high.

"Upsets, they're as American as apple pie and obesity," he said in a voiceover. "Here's the thing with an upset, though: someone wins and someone loses. And when that happens, the losing side always tries to look for where things went wrong. At the end of the day, no one wants to be on the losing side of an upset. But what happens when the winners and the losers are supposed to be on the same team?"

That's the central question of the episode, which, as creator Kenya Barris previously teased to CNN, was a multi-generational tale.

