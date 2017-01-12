'Arrested Development' back for fifth season?

Michael Cera – Michael Cera has made us laugh in flicks like "Superbad," "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" since his last shift at the frozen banana stand on "Arrested Development." The actor, who starred alongside his on-screen dad in 2007's "Juno," released a surprise, 18-track album called "True That" in August 2014. See what his fellow castmates been up to since the show ended in 2006.
Jason Bateman – Jason Bateman's movie career has flourished since "Arrested Development" went off the air. He piqued fans' interest in 2007's "Juno" and went on to appear in films such as "Hancock," "Up in the Air" and "Couples Retreat." In 2013 he had his film directorial debut with "Bad Words" which he also starred in.
Portia de Rossi – Since playing Lindsay on the series, Portia de Rossi has appeared on "Nip/Tuck" and "Better Off Ted." She married Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 and published a memoir, "Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain," in 2010. She will next appear in Season 4 of "Scandal."
Will Arnett – Will Arnett has certainly been busy since he traded in GOB's magic tricks in 2006. The actor appeared alongside then wife Amy Poehler in 2007's "Blades of Glory" and 2009's "Spring Breakdown." He's had recurring roles on several popular series, as well as starring roles on Fox's short-lived "Running Wilde" and NBC's "Up All Night." He currently appears on the series "The Millers" and has a role in the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film.
Alia Shawkat – Since taking on the role of Lindsay and Tobias' teenage daughter Maeby, Alia Shawkat has appeared in films like "Whip It," "The Runaways," "Cedar Rapids" and "Ruby Sparks."
Tony Hale – Tony Hale continued to make us laugh since playing Buster on "Arrested Development." He's appeared in several movies and TV shows since, such as "Ctrl" and "Chuck." Hale plays Gary Walsh on HBO's "Veep" for which he won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 2013.
David Cross – Oh, how we've missed the always hilarious Tobias. Actor David Cross has shown up in the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" franchise and has lent his voice to animated features such as "Megamind" and "Kung Fu Panda." He played Andy Weeks on Fox's "Running Wilde," and he made us laugh as Duane Bailey on the third season of "Modern Family."
Jeffrey Tambor – Jeffrey Tambor has made cameos on quite a few sitcoms since his days as the Bluth family patriarch. He's also appeared on the big screen in flicks like "The Hangover," "The Invention of Lying," "Mr. Popper's Penguins" and "For the Love of Money." In 2014 Amazon premiered its original series "Transparent" in which he plays a transgender dad.
Jessica Walter – Jessica Walter played Tabitha Wilson on "90210," Betty Hanadarko on "Saving Grace" and Henrietta on "Gravity," in addition to voicing Malory on FX's "Archer." But we can't deny that we miss Walter's role as Lucille on "Arrested Development."