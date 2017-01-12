Breaking News

'Arrested Development' back for fifth season?

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Thu January 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Cera has made us laugh in flicks like &quot;Superbad,&quot; &quot;Nick and Norah&#39;s Infinite Playlist&quot; and &quot;Scott Pilgrim vs. the World&quot; since his last shift at the frozen banana stand on &quot;Arrested Development.&quot; The actor, who starred alongside his on-screen dad in 2007&#39;s &quot;Juno,&quot; released a surprise, 18-track album called &quot;True That&quot; in August 2014. See what his fellow castmates been up to since the show ended in 2006.
Photos:
Michael CeraMichael Cera has made us laugh in flicks like "Superbad," "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" since his last shift at the frozen banana stand on "Arrested Development." The actor, who starred alongside his on-screen dad in 2007's "Juno," released a surprise, 18-track album called "True That" in August 2014. See what his fellow castmates been up to since the show ended in 2006.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Jason Bateman&#39;s movie career has flourished since &quot;Arrested Development&quot; went off the air. He piqued fans&#39; interest in 2007&#39;s &quot;Juno&quot; and went on to appear in films such as &quot;Hancock,&quot; &quot;Up in the Air&quot; and &quot;Couples Retreat.&quot; In 2013 he had his film directorial debut with &quot;Bad Words&quot; which he also starred in.
Photos:
Jason BatemanJason Bateman's movie career has flourished since "Arrested Development" went off the air. He piqued fans' interest in 2007's "Juno" and went on to appear in films such as "Hancock," "Up in the Air" and "Couples Retreat." In 2013 he had his film directorial debut with "Bad Words" which he also starred in.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Since playing Lindsay on the series, Portia de Rossi has appeared on &quot;Nip/Tuck&quot; and &quot;Better Off Ted.&quot; She married Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 and published a memoir, &quot;Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain,&quot; in 2010. She will next appear in Season 4 of &quot;Scandal.&quot;
Photos:
Portia de RossiSince playing Lindsay on the series, Portia de Rossi has appeared on "Nip/Tuck" and "Better Off Ted." She married Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 and published a memoir, "Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain," in 2010. She will next appear in Season 4 of "Scandal."
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Will Arnett has certainly been busy since he traded in GOB&#39;s magic tricks in 2006. The actor appeared alongside then wife Amy Poehler in 2007&#39;s &quot;Blades of Glory&quot; and 2009&#39;s &quot;Spring Breakdown.&quot; He&#39;s had recurring roles on several popular series, as well as starring roles on Fox&#39;s short-lived &quot;Running Wilde&quot; and NBC&#39;s &quot;Up All Night.&quot; He currently appears on the series &quot;The Millers&quot; and has a role in the 2014 &quot;Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles&quot; film.
Photos:
Will ArnettWill Arnett has certainly been busy since he traded in GOB's magic tricks in 2006. The actor appeared alongside then wife Amy Poehler in 2007's "Blades of Glory" and 2009's "Spring Breakdown." He's had recurring roles on several popular series, as well as starring roles on Fox's short-lived "Running Wilde" and NBC's "Up All Night." He currently appears on the series "The Millers" and has a role in the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Since taking on the role of Lindsay and Tobias&#39; teenage daughter Maeby, Alia Shawkat has appeared in films like &quot;Whip It,&quot; &quot;The Runaways,&quot; &quot;Cedar Rapids&quot; and &quot;Ruby Sparks.&quot;
Photos:
Alia Shawkat Since taking on the role of Lindsay and Tobias' teenage daughter Maeby, Alia Shawkat has appeared in films like "Whip It," "The Runaways," "Cedar Rapids" and "Ruby Sparks."
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Tony Hale continued to make us laugh since playing Buster on &quot;Arrested Development.&quot; He&#39;s appeared in several movies and TV shows since, such as &quot;Ctrl&quot; and &quot;Chuck.&quot; Hale plays Gary Walsh on HBO&#39;s &quot;Veep&quot; for which he won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 2013.
Photos:
Tony Hale Tony Hale continued to make us laugh since playing Buster on "Arrested Development." He's appeared in several movies and TV shows since, such as "Ctrl" and "Chuck." Hale plays Gary Walsh on HBO's "Veep" for which he won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 2013.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Oh, how we&#39;ve missed the always hilarious Tobias. Actor David Cross has shown up in the &quot;Alvin and the Chipmunks&quot; franchise and has lent his voice to animated features such as &quot;Megamind&quot; and &quot;Kung Fu Panda.&quot; He played Andy Weeks on Fox&#39;s &quot;Running Wilde,&quot; and he made us laugh as Duane Bailey on the third season of &quot;Modern Family.&quot;
Photos:
David CrossOh, how we've missed the always hilarious Tobias. Actor David Cross has shown up in the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" franchise and has lent his voice to animated features such as "Megamind" and "Kung Fu Panda." He played Andy Weeks on Fox's "Running Wilde," and he made us laugh as Duane Bailey on the third season of "Modern Family."
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Jeffrey Tambor has made cameos on quite a few sitcoms since his days as the Bluth family patriarch. He&#39;s also appeared on the big screen in flicks like &quot;The Hangover,&quot; &quot;The Invention of Lying,&quot; &quot;Mr. Popper&#39;s Penguins&quot; and &quot;For the Love of Money.&quot; In 2014 Amazon premiered its original series &quot;Transparent&quot; in which he plays a transgender dad.
Photos:
Jeffrey TamborJeffrey Tambor has made cameos on quite a few sitcoms since his days as the Bluth family patriarch. He's also appeared on the big screen in flicks like "The Hangover," "The Invention of Lying," "Mr. Popper's Penguins" and "For the Love of Money." In 2014 Amazon premiered its original series "Transparent" in which he plays a transgender dad.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Jessica Walter played Tabitha Wilson on &quot;90210,&quot; Betty Hanadarko on &quot;Saving Grace&quot; and Henrietta on &quot;Gravity,&quot; in addition to voicing Malory on FX&#39;s &quot;Archer.&quot; But we can&#39;t deny that we miss Walter&#39;s role as Lucille on &quot;Arrested Development.&quot;
Photos:
Jessica WalterJessica Walter played Tabitha Wilson on "90210," Betty Hanadarko on "Saving Grace" and Henrietta on "Gravity," in addition to voicing Malory on FX's "Archer." But we can't deny that we miss Walter's role as Lucille on "Arrested Development."
Hide Caption
9 of 9
arrested Michael Ceraarrested Jason Batemanarrested Portia de Rossiarrested Will Arnettarrested Alia Shawkat arrested Tony Hale arrested David Crossarrested Jeffrey Tamborarrested Jessica Walter

Story highlights

  • Fans have been awaiting a new season
  • Netflix brought show back once before in 2013

(CNN)Get ready to celebrate with the Chicken Dance.

Executive producer Brian Grazer told The Wrap this week that Netflix is close to bringing "Arrested Development" back.
    "All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they've agreed to their compensation structure," he said. "That's been the hardest -- it's all hard. ... But it should be happening soon."
    The quirky series is the show that just keeps on going -- mostly due to its strong fan base.
    'Arrested Development' is getting a new season, producer says
    Read More
    Fox canceled "Arrested Development" after three seasons in 2006 because of low ratings, but viewers rallied for years to have it brought back.
    Netflix answered the call and aired a fourth season in 2013.
    That return whetted fans' appetite for more, and there was talk that new episodes were coming.
    That hasn't happened yet, but Grazer's words stirred excitement.
    The show's star-studded cast includes Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter and Michael Cera.