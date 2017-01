'Arrested Development' back for fifth season?

Story highlights Fans have been awaiting a new season

Netflix brought show back once before in 2013

(CNN) Get ready to celebrate with the Chicken Dance.

Executive producer Brian Grazer told The Wrap this week that Netflix is close to bringing "Arrested Development" back.

"All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they've agreed to their compensation structure," he said. "That's been the hardest -- it's all hard. ... But it should be happening soon."

The quirky series is the show that just keeps on going -- mostly due to its strong fan base.

