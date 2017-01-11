US ambassador turns day job into hit TV show

Copenhagen (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump isn't the only politician who's done reality TV. Former governor Sarah Palin had a show about her life in Alaska, while two prominent politicians have appeared on the UK's version of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

But the outgoing US ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford has taken things one step further, likely becoming the first politician to star in a reality show while in office.

His series 'I Am the Ambassador From America' earned him the Danish equivalent of an Emmy and recently premiered worldwide on Netflix and iTunes.

After speaking to a crowd about American politics in Aalborg, attendees lined up for photos and autographs.

The show has gained such traction with viewers across the country that Gifford, his husband and their dog, have become national celebrities.

Speaking to CNN, Gifford said he never imagined the show would achieve this level of success.

