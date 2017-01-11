'CNN never did that': Tapper fact-checks Trump

Story highlights Jake Tapper balked at how CNN and BuzzFeed reporting was conflated by Trump's team at Wednesday press conference

(CNN) After President-elect Donald Trump criticized CNN's coverage of a two-page synopsis appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election Wednesday, Jake Tapper took several of his and his team's claims to task.

The CNN anchor began by fact-checking Sean Spicer, the future White House press secretary, who, while opening Trump's first press conference in six months, suggested that both BuzzFeed and CNN had published the uncorroborated dossier.

"That's not true. That's false. CNN never did that," said Tapper, who reported the story with Carl Bernstein, Jim Sciutto and Evan Perez.

CNN broke the story, but, unlike BuzzFeed, did not publish the 35-page dossier, Tapper pointed out.

Tapper also stood by CNN's reporting on the classified documents, which include allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

