What cops say about policing, race relations

(CNN)Police officers feel their jobs are now tougher and tensions have been heightened by high-profile fatal encounters between law enforcement and African Americans, a new survey has found.
Most officers also believe that widespread street protests that have followed a litany of deadly shootings are the result of longstanding anti-police bias.
The Pew Research Center online survey polled nearly 8,000 officers from departments with at least 100 officers on issues such as race relations, morale and reform. The survey comes amid a tense climate between police and black communities over the deaths of black men at the hands of police.
The incidents have sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reform.
The National Police Research Platform, based at the University of Illinois at Chicago, surveyed the officers between May 19 and August 14. The views of the public were drawn from the Pew Research Center American Trends Panel survey of more than 4,500 adults conducted online and by mail between August 16 and September 12.
Read the Behind the Badge report. Here are some of the findings:
Police say fatal encounters between officers and African-Americans have made their jobs harder
Seventy-two percent say their colleagues are now more hesitant to stop and question suspicious individuals. Eighty-six percent say police work is more difficult because of the high-profile incidents. Simultaneously, fatal attacks against officers have increased, causing fear, the report said. About nine-in-10 officers say colleagues worry now more about safety, a level of concern that existed even before fatal shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in July. When it comes to morale, 58 percent of officers say police work makes them feel proud, while 51% say it often makes them feel frustrated. In the past month, 79% of officers say they were thanked for their service and 67% say they were verbally abused.
Police and the public differ over whether the fatal encounters point to a broader problem
Two-thirds of officers, 67%, say the highly publicized fatal encounters between officers and African-Americans are isolated, while a third say they are indicative of a larger problem. In the separate Pew survey, 60% of adults say the incidents illustrate a broader problem.
More than half say protests over fatal encounters with African-Americans are motivated by anti-police bias
Officers are skeptical about the motives of protesters. Nearly all officers say long-standing anti-police bias is largely the motivation -- 68% -- or some of the motivation -- 24% -- for the protests. In contrast, 35% of officers say in a separate question that a true desire to hold them accountable is at least some of the motivation behind protests.
Black officers are less positive than Hispanic or white officers about police-minority relations
A majority of officers say police have excellent or good relationships with whites, Hispanics and Asians; 56% of them feel the same way about African-American communities. But the perception varies by the race and ethnicity of the officer. Six-in-10 white and Hispanic officers say the relationship with black communities is excellent or good; a third of black officers feel the same way. But twice as many black officers characterize the relationship as fair or poor.