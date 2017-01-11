What cops say about policing, race relations

Story highlights Eight-in-10 officers say police work is harder now due to the high-profile fatal encounters with African-Americans

(CNN) Police officers feel their jobs are now tougher and tensions have been heightened by high-profile fatal encounters between law enforcement and African Americans, a new survey has found.

Most officers also believe that widespread street protests that have followed a litany of deadly shootings are the result of longstanding anti-police bias.

The Pew Research Center online survey polled nearly 8,000 officers from departments with at least 100 officers on issues such as race relations, morale and reform. The survey comes amid a tense climate between police and black communities over the deaths of black men at the hands of police.

The incidents have sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reform.

The National Police Research Platform, based at the University of Illinois at Chicago, surveyed the officers between May 19 and August 14. The views of the public were drawn from the Pew Research Center American Trends Panel survey of more than 4,500 adults conducted online and by mail between August 16 and September 12.

