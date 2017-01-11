Orlando manhunt: Three arrested, tips pour in

Story highlights Markeith Loyd is accused of killing his girlfriend in December and killing an officer this week

Two of the arrests are in connection with the girlfriend's shooting death

(CNN) Authorities said they have arrested three people they say helped a Florida man accused of killing his girlfriend last month and a police officer this week.

Two of the arrests stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Sade Dixon, Markeith Loyd's pregnant girlfriend, in December. Authorities said the suspects aided Loyd's attempts to avoid apprehension after that killing.

Loyd also is suspected of killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart.

One of the people arrested Wednesday was Lakensha Smith Loyd, one of Loyd's nieces. Orange County deputies said in an arrest affidavit that she was contacting people on behalf of her uncle after Dixon was killed and indicated she was in contact with him after the shooting.

They also believe she went to a restaurant where her uncle worked to pick up $200 as he tried to avoid arrest for Dixon's killing.

