Story highlights Dylann Roof will be formally sentenced after jury voted for death penalty

Federal executions are rare with three taking place since 1988

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) Dylann Roof will be formally sentenced Wednesday after being given the death penalty for the massacre of nine people at a historically black church in Charleston.

Roof will become the first federal hate crime defendant to be sentenced to death, a Justice Department spokesman said.

US District Judge Richard M. Gergel, who has presided over the trial, will hold the formal sentencing Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Roof who had chosen to represent himself during the penalty phase, has told the judge he wants to file a motion for new lawyers. Gergel said Roof can argue that on Wednesday but the judge is not inclined to let that happen.

Roof, an avowed white supremacist was convicted last month of federal murder and hate crimes charges. During the penalty phase, he cast his defense attorneys aside, telling jurors that he chose to represent himself to "prevent my lawyers from misrepresentation."

